Teen transported in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Friday night following a three-vehicle crash in West Jordan.

The collision occurred in the area of 7800 South 5600 West shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A crash analysis reconstruction team responded to the scene, and the investigation is still underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.