Teen transported in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash in West Jordan

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officials are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 7800 South and 5600 West in West Jordan on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Photo courtesy of Joshua Lopez

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old girl was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Friday night following a three-vehicle crash in West Jordan.

The collision occurred in the area of 7800 South 5600 West shortly before 5:30 p.m.

A crash analysis reconstruction team responded to the scene, and the investigation is still underway.

Officials are investigating a three-vehicle crash at 7800 South and 5600 West on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Photo: Utah Department of Transportation

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

