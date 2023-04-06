Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests

April 6 (UPI) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers removed a Democratic representative from his elected office Thursday after he took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.

Afterward, a vote to also expel another Democratic lawmaker narrowly failed, and lawmakers began considering whether to expel a third Democratic lawmaker who took part in the demonstrations.

While legislators have been removed from office before in the state, those removals have all involved connection with crimes. Rep. Gloria Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones, and Rep. Justin Pearson are not charged with any crimes, making their removal votes unprecedented.

Jones, who represented about 70,000 people in the state’s 52nd district, which includes Nashville, was expelled on Thursday after nearly a two-hour debate. The vote to expel Jones was 72-25, The Tennessean reports. Republicans hold 75 seats in the 99-member house.

Johnson’s resolution was on the docket next. Her attorney, former state Rep. John Mark Windle, said Johnson did not act in a disorderly way and did not shout as the resolution describes.

“Today is Maundy Thursday, the day of betrayal,” he said, according to The Tennessean. “Isn’t it fitting these allegations are made during Holy Week?”

Johnson, a special education teacher from Knoxville, also contended that she never yelled. In tears, she pleaded for the House to listen to the message of the protesters, many of them who are young people, even if they “do things differently.”

“I’ve spent much of my life dedicated to helping children,” Johnson said. “I hear a lot of talk about caring for children, but I continue to hear no one speak about things that will prevent gun violence from coming to our doors. It’s happening everywhere folks. There is one common denominator. It’s the guns.”

The vote to expel Johnson failed by one vote, and crowd watching began to chant, “Gloria, Gloria!” after the vote was announced. House Speaker Cameron Sexton pounded the gavel and called for order.

Finally, Pearson, representing District 86 which includes Memphis, faced a resolution for his expulsion. In his initial statement, Pearson sang “Power to the people, power to the people,” and followed with a prayer.

“We are here because of a tragedy,” he said. “We’re here today witnessing injustice against the First Amendment. We spoke up for gun control and to end gun violence.”

“As we have seen the [House] rules can be bent to the desire of a few,” he added.

Early Thursday evening local time, the vote to expel Pearson was ongoing.

Rep. Andrew Farmer, a Republican who sponsored the resolution to expel his colleagues, asked Pearson rhetorically if he knew why he was in the well, stating he was there because he broke decorum. The rule he referred to was walking up to the well without being recognized by the speaker. To that, Pearson said he is in the well because Farmer and others have decided it is more important to silence voices of dissent than to protect children from gun violence.

Pearson said he takes responsibility for breaking rules of decorum, some of which he was not aware until afterward. But he emphasized that no crime had been committed.

“It is not the fact that we walked up to the well. It is what we came up here talking about,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Jesse Chism emphasized that Pearson was sworn into office on March 27 and is still learning the House rules.

“Forgiveness, we are all taught to be forgiving,” he said. “Let’s take the opportunity to forgive a new member. A member that I believe in a short period of time will be an asset to this body. Who I see as an asset to this body even now.”

“We’ve seen many members violate rules of decorum who are still here,” he added.

Only two other House members have ever been booted from the Tennessee chamber since the Civil War, according to CBS News.

They are accused of breaking State House rules and decorum by taking a bullhorn onto the House floor and leading chants of “power to the people” in support of gun safety protesters who filled the House chambers.

The heavily GOP-leaning Tennessee body is being pressured by demonstrators to take action on gun safety after Nashville’s private school shooting last month. Legislators have rejected all attempts to bring up bills even for discussion.

Earlier on Thursday, the House did overwhelmingly pass a bill requiring every school to have a school resource officer, allow private schools to partner with local police for school security efforts, and require Tennessee Department of Homeland Security agents to be placed in each county to evaluate and support school safety plans in both public and private schools.

Audrey Hale reportedly fired 152 total rounds during the March 27 shooting spree that killed six people. A majority of the shots were fired from a 5.56 assault rifle. She was killed by the police. The Democratic lawmakers and protesters said they want discussion on bills that would make it less likely that such weapons could be used in such crimes.