Three San Antonio officers charged with murder in shooting death of woman

June 24 (UPI) — Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of woman whom authorities say was having a “mental health crisis.”

Officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos, were all charged inc connection with the slaying of 46-year-old Melissa Perez, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters Friday.

Perez was shot at about 3 a.m. Friday after police responded to reports that a woman was cutting wires to fire alarm systems in her apartment complex.

“Officers received a call just after midnight for a disturbance involving a female destroying property, she was destroying wires in the complex,” McManus said. “It appeared Ms. Perez was having a mental health crisis.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they instructed Perez to enter their patrol car, but she ignored the officers’ orders and ran into her apartment, the chief said.

Police pursued her to her door, at which point they say she threw a glass candle at the officers.

Officers surrounded Perez’s apartment and tried to convince her to leave, during which time she allegedly broke the back windows of the apartment with a hammer. At that point an officer fired several shots into the apartment, missing Perez, McManus said.

She then approached the patio door with the hammer and each of the three officers fired at her, including the officer who fired the first shots, inflicting fatal wounds, according to the chief.

Police then entered the apartment and tried to administer treatment, but Perez died at the scene.

“Warrants were issued for the three officers who shot and killed Melissa Perez,” McManus said. “The three officers are being charged with murder, they have already been taken into custody.”

As of Saturday, all three officers have been released on $100,000 bond.

