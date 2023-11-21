Tooele man charged with threatening Palestinian rights organization

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele man was arrested Friday and charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organization.

Charging documents allege Kevin Brent Buchanan called the organization and left at least five voice messages between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, stating in part, “You’re the enemy,” “You’re being catalogued,” “You’re gonna die” and “You’re dead people walking.”

Buchanan is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. If convicted, Buchanan faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case, with significant assistance from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Utah, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.