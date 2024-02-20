Tooele PD: Child, 9, in custody after family member fatally shot

TOOELE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police have confirmed that a 32-year-old man died after being shot in the head on Friday, and that a 9-year-old family member is in custody in connection with the death.

The call came to dispatch at 7:25 p.m., Tooele City PD Cpl. Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily. The report was of an unconscious man, bleeding from the head, in the area of 400 W. Millcreek Way.

“Once officers got there, they observed the 32-year-old male had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head,” Bentley said. “The male was still alive, and was transported to a Salt Lake area hospital in extremely critical condition.

“As our officers and detectives began investigating the incident, the investigation led to the arrest of a 9-year-old family member of the 32-year-old male (who) later succumbed to the injuries.”

Bentley said the child is in custody in a detention facility.

Details are currently being limited due to the sensitive nature of the incident, he said, adding that more information may be available in coming days.