Train cars fall into Yellowstone River following Montana bridge collapse

COLUMBUS, Montana, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A train is slowly spilling asphalt and molten sulfur into the Yellowstone River after a railroad bridge collapsed Saturday morning.

The bridge between Columbus and Reed Point in Stillwater County collapsed about 6 a.m., sending seven cars near the end of the train into the Yellowstone River, according to Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services. No injuries were reported.

Officials described the asphalt and molten sulfur spill as “slow moving” and said it does not pose a hazmat threat to Stillwater County towns.

Twin Bridges Road is closed at Reed Point while officials investigate and clean up the train derailment and resulting spill. Sections of the Yellowstone and Stillwater rivers also have been closed, officials said.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has closed boat ramps and fishing access in the area, officials said.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.