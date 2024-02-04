Trooper among 5 taken to hospital after car crashes into UHP vehicle

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was among five people taken to a hospital Saturday after a car crashed into his patrol vehicle.

The trooper was sitting in his patrol vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 15 near mile marker 215 about 12:45 p.m. while responding to a crash, UHP said in a news release.

A northbound passenger car lost control and slid into the back of the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

All four people in the passenger car were taken to the hospital, with the driver and front-seat passenger in critical condition, according to UHP.

The trooper was evaluated at the hospital and released.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, along with Utah County’s Major Crash Investigation Team.

Northbound lanes temporarily were closed in the area during the investigation.