MAGNA, Utah, June 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck driver escaped injury Sunday evening after rolling a semitrailer on the state Route 201 offramp to Interstate 80.

The driver lost control of the semi for an unknown reason about 6:50 p.m., temporarily closing the offramp, Utah Highway Patrol Cpt. Robert Wright told Gephardt Daily.

The driver was uninjured, he said.

