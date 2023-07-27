Trump faces new charges in special counsel’s classified documents case

July 27 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump now faces additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Smith filed a notice with the court regarding a superseding indictment handed up by a grand jury Thursday, court records obtained by UPI show.

In the notice, Smith wrote that Trump would receive an additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information.

The case was originally filed against Trump and his aide, Walter Nauta, but adds a new defendant.

The court documents identify the new defendant as Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker who allegedly helped Nauta move boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago under Trump’s direction.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.