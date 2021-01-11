Trump orders flags flown at half-staff as ‘sign of respect’ for ‘service, sacrifice’ of U.S Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Donald Trump has ordered flags at the White House and other federal facilities to be flown at half-staff as “a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood” according to a White House press release issued Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s statement comes more than 72 hours after Sicknick’s death, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

The out-going president had been under mounting pressure to order flags at the White House lowered, something Nancy Pelosi had done at the U.S. Capitol Building on Friday.

Capitol Police said Sicknick, 42, was “responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”