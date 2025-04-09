Trump pauses all tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China

April 9 (UPI) — Saying other nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade terms with the United States, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations except China.

Instead of pausing tariffs on China, Trump announced a 125% tariff on Chinese-made goods imported for sale in the United States after initially declaring a 104% tariff on Chinese goods.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the world’s markets, I am hereby raising the tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the USA and other countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

Trump said representatives of more than 75 nations have contacted U.S. representatives to discuss and negotiate matters related to trade, trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation and non-monetary tariffs.

“These countries have not … retaliated in any way, shape or form against the United States,” Trump said. “I have authorized a 90-day pause and a substantially lowered reciprocal tariff during this period of 10%, also effective immediately.”

e to take effect on Wednesday, but the pause delays their implementation by nearly three months.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the pause indicates Trump’s ability to negotiate deals is producing the desired results.

“President Trump created maximum leverage for himself,” Bessent told media Wednesday. “We have just been overwhelmed by the response from mostly your allies who want to come and negotiate in good faith.”

Bessent said the Trump administration is expecting other nations to “come with their best deal.”

He said it will take time to negotiate sustainable trade deals and Trump personally will be involved in the negotiations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the initial tariffs announcement last week an example of the “art of the deal” that Trump explained in a similarly titled book regarding his business dealings.

“Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal,” Leavitt told media on Wednesday. “You clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here.”

The tariffs pause by Trump caught U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer by surprise and was announced while Greer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee regarding the president’s trade agenda.

Greer referred to the trade situation as an “emergency” that requires the tariffs Trump announced a week ago but mostly paused on Wednesday, CNN reported.