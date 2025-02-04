Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, Mexico for one month

Feb. 3 (UPI) — President Donald Trump announced Monday a one-month pause on issuing 25% tariffs on both Canada and Mexico as the two countries promised to reinforce their U.S. borders.

“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like fentanyl that have been pouring into our country,” Trump announced Monday in a post on Truth Social. The tariffs were scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday.

“The tariffs announced Saturday will be paused for a 30-day period to see whether or not a final economic deal with Canada can be structured. Fairness for all!” Trump added.

Trudeau also issued a statement Monday, saying he “just had a good call with President Trump.”

“Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl,” Trudeau said. “Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.”

Earlier Monday, Trump announced a similar agreement with Mexico.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the United States,” Trump said.

The announcement, posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, came after he announced the 25% tariffs for both Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% tariff on China, over the weekend.

Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be involved with negotiations along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the U.S. side.

“I look forward to participating in the negotiations as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two countries,” he said.

Sheinbaum also announced Monday’s pause in the Mexican tariffs.

“We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and our sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said in a translated message on social media. “We reached a series of agreements.”

Trump and Sheinbaum both said part of the negotiations included Mexico sending 10,000 soldiers to the U.S. border to help stop illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking. She said the Trump administration also committed to slow the stem of high-powered weapons into Mexico, which empowers the drug cartels.

Over the weekend, Canada’s outgoing prime minister announced competing 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation to Trump’s proposed tariffs. Trump said he spoke with Trudeau Monday morning before reaching an agreement on border security in a second phone call Monday afternoon.

China’s Ministry of Commerce, in the meantime, filed legal action with the World Trade Commission against the United States over the tariffs. The 10% tariff Trump ordered is set to go into effect Tuesday with the president planning to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping sometime this week.