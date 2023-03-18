Trump predicts he will be arrested, calls for protests

March 18 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump predicted he will be arrested next week and called on supporters to stage protests on his behalf in a social media message posted Saturday.
Trump urged his allies in a post on his Truth Social platform to “take our nation back,” predicting he “will be arrested on Tuesday of next week” by New York authorities who are considering criminal charges over the former president’s hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.
Trump provided no information his back his claim of an imminent arrest, save pointing to what he called “illegal leaks” regarding the ongoing investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The post came after a series of news stories were published Friday reporting an indictment is imminent and that Bragg will confer with New York City law enforcement authorities regarding how security should be handled if Trump is taken into custody.
One of Trump’s attorneys, Joseph Tacopina, has said the ex-president would turn himself in to face the charges in Manhattan if he is indicted by the New York grand jury, Politico reported.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the Daniels case and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.