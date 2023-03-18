Trump predicts he will be arrested, calls for protests

March 18 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump predicted he will be arrested next week and called on supporters to stage protests on his behalf in a social media message posted Saturday.

Trump urged his allies in a post on his Truth Social platform to “take our nation back,” predicting he “will be arrested on Tuesday of next week” by New York authorities who are considering criminal charges over the former president’s hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.