Trump rips ‘lazy’ Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment

June 11 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump called Bill Barr a “lazy” and “disgruntled former employee” after the former attorney general commented on the indictment of his former boss.

Barr had appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and commented that the government “acted responsibly” in indicting Trump on 37 charges for his mishandling of classified documents.

“The government acted responsibly. It was Donald J. Trump who acted irresponsibly,” Barr said, adding that the charges are “solid counts.”

Barr downplayed other investigations into the former president, stating Trump was treated unfairly when he was indicted by a grand jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

However, Barr said that, in the classified documents case, “even if half of this is true, he’s toast.”

“I was shocked by the degree of the sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, quite frankly,” Barr said.

The former top prosecutor said federal officials were “very deferential” to Trump who “jerked them around” and continues to lie about the extent of his authority to declassify documents.

“Virtually everyone is saying that the Indictment is about Election Interference & should not have been brought, except Bill Barr, a ‘disgruntled former employee’ & lazy Attorney General who was weak & totally ineffective,” Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform after Barr’s remarks.

“He doesn’t mean what he’s saying, it’s just MISINFORMATION. Barr’s doing it because he hates ‘TRUMP’ for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the Radical Left when they said they would Impeach him. He knows the Indictment is Bull…. Turn off FoxNews when that ‘Gutless Pig’ is on!”

Barr was not fired by the former president. He resigned his post in mid-December 2020 as Trump pushed conspiracy theories that he lost the presidential election because of voter fraud.