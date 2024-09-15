Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported where he was golfing in West Palm Beach

Sept. 15 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump is “safe” Sunday after possible gunshots rang out near him while he was on his golf course in West Palm Beach, his campaign and Secret Service said.

Sources told The New York Post that Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the course and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun.

“We do have a potential suspect,” a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News.

Trump International Golf Course is 4.5 miles from his home, Mar-a-Lago in the town of Palm Beach.

“The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on X.

The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe. @pbso will have more details soon. pic.twitter.com/yWNvvKD3IC — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) September 15, 2024

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said, “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.”

A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that Trump was on the golf course when what appeared to be the sound of gunfire was heard in the nearby distance.

The Secret Service moved him to safety, but there was no evidence that Trump was targeted, NBC reported.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on X he had spoken with Trump after the incident. “He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country,” Graham said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the “security incident,” the White House said in a statement Sunday.

“They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House added.

Trump returned to Florida after campaign appearances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City with the latter Saturday.

A busy road in front of his Mar-a-Lago Club is open when the former president is not at the residence.

On July 13,, Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump International Golf Club was the first course acquired by The Trump Organization in 1999.