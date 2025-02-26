Trump targets law firm connected to ex-special counsel Jack Smith with executive order

Feb. 26 (UPI) — Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending security clearances held by lawyers at a law firm connected to Jack Smith, the former special counsel who investigated the president.

Trump signed the retaliatory executive order Tuesday in the Oval Office. It directs the attorney general and heads of other agencies to immediately suspend any active security clearances held by members, partners and employees of Covington & Burling who assisted Smith during his time as special counsel. It also directs the government to review all contracts with the law firm.

“This is a good one,” Trump told reporters during a press conference before signing the order. “Deranged Jack Smith. We’re going to call it the deranged Jack Smith signing or bill.”

After signing the order, Trump said he wanted to “savor” the moment, then threw the marker he used to a person, suggesting they then send it to Smith.

Smith had led two federal investigations into Trump: one concerning the alleged retention of classified documents from his first term, and the other over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Following Trump’s inauguration, the Justice Department, under his leadership, moved to have the cases dismissed.

Despite a lack of evidence, Trump has long claimed that the cases against him were a weaponization of the Justice Department, something he has vowed to end under his administration and to hold those responsible to account.

Asked Tuesday what he would say to those who claim he was targeting a law firm over its association with Smith, Trump said he was the one who was targeted.

“I was targeted for four years — longer than that — so you don’t tell me about targeting,” he said. “I was the target of corrupt politicians for four years and then four years after that. So don’t talk to me about targeting.”

UPI has contacted Covington & Burling for comment.

The executive order is the latest retaliatory move by Trump targeting those linked to his prosecutions.

Late last month, the Justice Department fired a dozen lawyers involved in his federal criminal investigation.