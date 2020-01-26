Two cadets at the Utah Military Academy in Riverdale die from flu

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — Two students from a charter school in Riverdale have died from the flu, it was confirmed late Saturday.

The students, who were cadets at Utah Military Academy, had different strains of influenza.

One passed away on Friday, and the other died Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of Braxton Graham, the cadet who died Friday.

According to the GoFundMe post, he came down with the flu and pneumonia on Jan. 17, then seemed to be improving until Friday, when he was rushed to the local hospital emergency room and then was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he died of septic shock and cardiac arrest.

The name of a second cadet who died Saturday had not been released as of early Sunday morning.

Officials at Utah Military Academy, a free public charter school for grades 7-12, have indicated that the school is working with Weber-Morgan Health Department in the investigation into these flu-caused deaths.

