Two-car crash followed by critical auto-pedestrian incident at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police responded to two incidents, including an auto-pedestrian crash that left a man critically injured, at the intersection of 12th Street and Monroe Boulevard late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:36 p.m. on a report of a collision in which a northbound 2008 Jeep Liberty had run the red light and was struck by an eastbound 2007 Acura, an Ogden Police Department news release said.

The occupants of the two vehicles were not seriously injured in the crash, although damage to the vehicles was significant.

Shortly afterward, a 22-year-old man, who was not involved in the crash, stopped to remove debris from the street in an effort to prevent further accidents.

“A 2002 Hyundai Elantra, traveling eastbound, struck the male on the darkened road,” the news release said.

He was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Ogden City Traffic Bureau.

