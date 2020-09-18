Two dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead and one has been hospitalized after a head-on collision Thursday night in Sevier County.

The accident happened at 11:07 p.m. at mile marker 89 on Interstate 70, east of Salina.

“It was reported that the vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

Minutes later, Richfield Communication Center received a call of a head on crash involving the wrong-way vehicle.

“The small white vehicle traveling wrong direction struck a Ford Expedition head-on,” the DPS statement says. “After the head on, the Ford Expedition was struck from behind by a semi truck. The Ford Expedition rolled down the road and into the median, landing on its wheels and catching on fire.

“The driver of the small white car was fully ejected and died on-scene. The driver of the Ford Expedition was killed on impact. A passenger in the Ford Expedition was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drug impairment are suspected as a contributing factor.”

One deceased person was visiting from Romania, and DPS is working with Romanian consulate services to notify their next of kin. At present, no victims’ names have been released.