Two fatally injured when car, train collide in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were fatally injured and a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after the vehicle they were in was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office, fire department and local emergency medical personnel were notified of the car vs. train crash near Mona at about 5 p.m.

“The crash was reported to have occurred on Burraston road at its intersection with the Union Pacific railroad track,” said a news release from the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the Union Pacific Railroad police and Utah Highway Patrol.

A small passenger vehicle, locally registered in Utah, was traveling eastbound on Burraston road and was struck by a northbound UP train, the news release said.

Two people who were passengers in the car succumbed to their injuries. They have been identified as Cassandra Brielle Hatch, 22, of Gilbert, Arizona, who was pronounced deceased at Utah Valley Medical Center, and Tanner Ryan Davies, 22, of Spanish Fork, who died at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified as Jacob Michael Cottle, 22, of La Plata, Maryland was transported in critical condition to Utah Valley Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported, the news release states, and the victims’ next of kin have been notified.

The incident is still under investigation, and no details were immediately available regarding the exact cause of the crash or any contributing factors that may have led to the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.