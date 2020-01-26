Two men arrested in Wendover drug bust face multiple felony charges

WENDOVER, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men, one from Salt Lake City and the other from West Valley City, were arrested Friday after the Wendover Police Department conducted an investigation of illegal narcotics.

A news release from Wendover Police said officers used K9 “Maverick” in the operation on the 100 block of Wendover Boulevard and seized methamphetamine, heroin, prescription pills, morphine, and drug paraphernalia.

Brett Zimmer, 43, of Salt Lake City, and Brett Bingham, 42, of West Valley City, were arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail.

Both men have been charged with multiple felony drug offenses, the news release said.