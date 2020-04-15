Two people shot after altercation in Woods Cross Smith’s parking lot

WOODS CROSS, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the Smith’s parking lot in Woods Cross.

Sgt. James Sheldon, with the Woods Cross Police Department, said the incident happened just after 10 p.m., following an altercation in the parking lot at 614 W. 2600 South.

Witnesses told police the adult male suspect was in the parking lot when a car pulled up and two men and a woman got out. An altercation ensued between the suspect and the three people.

When the trio got back into the car, the suspect began firing a handgun at the vehicle, Sheldon said, and all involved parties fled the scene.

Witnesses called 911 to report the incident, and the police then notified area hospitals to watch for anyone coming in with a gunshot wound.

A local hospital then reported that a man and woman had come in with gunshot wounds in their lower extremities, Sheldon said.

He said they are in stable condition, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

“They aren’t being cooperative,” Sheldon told Gephardt Daily. “We don’t know who the suspect is or what was behind their interaction.”

He said investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting may have been gang- or drug-related.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting, but Sgt. Sheldon said police have not yet located the vehicle that was shot at, nor the second man who was in it with the two victims.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.