Two police officers, firefighter dead in Minnesota

Feb. 18 (UPI) — Two police officers and a firefighter were killed and additional officers were wounded Sunday after they responded to a domestic incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz said.

“Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured,” Walz said in a social media post.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville,” Walz wrote.

The governor added that flags would be flown at half-staff across the state Monday and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is “coordinating with local law enforcement to conduct an investigation.”

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene after reports of local police officers involved in a “domestic-related shooting,” the agency said earlier.

There “is an active scene,” Burnsville Communications and Community Engagement Director Carissa Larsen told CNN on Sunday morning

“Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said online.

Burnsville is about 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement that she and her husband are praying for the officers.

“They were doing their jobs,” Klobuchar wrote on the social media platform X. “They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning.”

Local news media showed a large police presence in the area and officials continue to investigate.