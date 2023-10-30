Two young boys dead, father critically injured after suspected DUI crash in St.George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two young boys are dead and their 36-year-old father is hospitalized with critical injuries after a Sunday vehicle accident officials say was caused by factors that appear to include speed and impairment.

“The 36-year-old male driver and father of the young boys was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and remains in ICU at the time of this press release,” says a social media post by the St. George Police Department.

Dispatch was alerted to the accident at 5:18 p.m. regarding a black sedan that had crashed into a power pole.

“Witnesses and passerbys recognized that there were two severely injured children in the back seat, and immediately took action by breaking windows to get the children out,” the statement says. “The children were not breathing when they were removed from the car.

“These heroic individuals began life-saving measures on the children. The two male children, ages 4 and 9, tragically died from their injuries.”

The St. George Accident Reconstruction Team, which includes officers from surrounding agencies who specialize in accident reconstruction, responded to this incident and are currently conducting an investigation, the news release says.

“Speed and impairment appear to be major contributing factors in this crash.”

The post, issued at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, acknowledged “those who assisted made every effort to provide life saving measures to both young boys,” adding “we appreciate those efforts.”

Other details of the double-fatal crash, “including charges will not be released until the investigation is complete,” the SGPD statement says. “We mourn the loss of these two young children in such a tragic accident and we offer our condolences to the family, first responders, witnesses and hospital staff.”