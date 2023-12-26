U.S. conducts retaliatory airstrikes on Iran-backed targets in Iraq

Dec. 25 (UPI) — The United States on Monday conducted retaliatory airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militants in Iraq over their recent attacks targeting U.S military in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the strikes hit three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Iraq, and affiliated organizations.

Austin described the use of force directed by President Joe Biden as “necessary and proportionate.”

“And let me be clear: the president and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops and our interests,” Austin said in the statement.”There is no higher priority.

“While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

U.S. Central Command said airstrikes were conducted at 8:48 p.m. EST, destroying targeted facilities and “likely killing a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants.” No civilians were seemingly impacted the strikes, it said.

The strikes were in retaliation over Kataib Hezbollah terrorists attacking coalition forces in Erbil earlier Monday, injuring three U.S. personnel, including one service member who was listed in critical conduction.

The White House said in a statement that the Kataib Hezbollah attack was a drone strike, and that immediately afterward Biden was briefed and ordered the Pentagon to prepare a response. He then ordered the retaliatory strike on three locations used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused on unmanned aerial drones, it said.

“These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command commander, said in a statement.

“We will always protect our forces.”

The National Counterterrorism Center states Kataib Hezbollah was founded in 2007 and seeks to establish an Iran-aligned government in Iraq and advance Tehran’s Middle East interests.

The U.S. Treasury and State Department designated the militant group as a foreign terrorist organization in 2009.