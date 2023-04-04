U.S. says it killed ISIS leader responsible for planning attacks in Europe

April 4 (UPI) — U.S. Central Command said on Monday that forces killed Islamic State senior leader Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri during a strike in Syria.

The command noted on Twitter that the strike was “unilateral” and not done jointly with other supporting forces which had been commonly the case. The comment from Central Command did not give details of where in Syria the strike took place and how.

The statement said al-Jabouri was responsible for ISIS attacks in Europe and had developed the terrorist organization’s leadership structure.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of the Central Commander, in a statement. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

The command, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., said no civilians were killed in the attack and believes al-Jabouri’s death with temporarily disrupt the militant’s ability to plan and execute attacks.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said al-Jabouri had moved to the northern Syrian city of Idlib 10 days before the attack under an assumed and was killed by a drone strike, calling him a “commander” in ISIS.