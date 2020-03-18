UDOH orders 2-week suspension of dine-in services at bars and restaurants, limits gatherings to 10 people

SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2020) — The Utah Department of Health, in coordination with the Governor’s Office and Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force, has issued an order to all restaurants, bars, and food service establishments in Utah to suspend dine-in operations for a period of two weeks.

A Tuesday news release from the Office of Gov. Gary R. Herbert says the order, intended to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in public spaces, takes effect Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

During the two weeks the order is in effect, these establishments can continue to offer curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and delivery options.

The order will be reassessed at the end of two weeks.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our communities, we must take quick action to adjust our daily lives and limit the spread of the virus,” Gov. Herbert is quoted as saying in the news release.

“We have not made this decision lightly. I know this will disrupt lives and cost jobs, and for that I’m very sorry. Still, I’m convinced this will save many lives, and I’m also convinced that Utahns will step up to help each other and we’ll get through this together.”

Many business owners affected by this and other elements of Utah’s COVID-19 response are now eligible for SBA loans, the news release says. More information can be found at SBA.gov/disaster.

The governor expressed thanks to Utahns who already have been seeking ways to support local businesses.

“In making these decisions, we still strongly recommend that Utahns buy local, eat local, and support local businesses at this time, in whatever way they can, and within these guidelines. Our local restaurants are great sources of nutritious, secure, and delicious meals.”

Utah has a full-time team working to increase Utah’s ability to test for COVID-19, said Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox, chairman of the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force.

“Until we have the ability to test widely and institute targeted isolation procedures, we must take every necessary precaution to limit the spread of the virus,” Cox said.

He said the preventive measures being taken “will help reduce the burden on our medical system, and save lives.”

Dr. Joseph Miner, executive director of UDOH, said, “The actions taken today are all prudent steps to be taking as we work to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Utah communities.

“It’s becoming more and more clear that one of the most important things we can do as individuals is to practice good social distancing, and this order helps facilitate that across the state.”

The order also establishes other precautions to be taken by eating establishments, including implementing additional sanitation measures and screening employees for symptoms of COVID-19.

In accordance with recommendations President Trump made on Monday, the order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 individuals, and stipulates that access to long-term care facilities will be governed by guidance issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The order also recommends individuals refrain from visiting long-term and nursing care facilities except to provide critical assistance, and that individuals over the age of 60, or who have compromised immune systems, avoid contact with others. It is also recommended that individuals avoid discretionary travel, non-essential shopping trips, and social visits.

If a member of a household tests positive for COVID-19, all members of the household are directed to self-isolate.