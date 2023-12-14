UDOT installs wrong-way driver alert, detection systems to prevent crashes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has installed a new wrong-way driver detection and alert system on freeways and highways to help prevent crashes.

Fifteen wrong-way driving detection systems have been installed throughout the state since February, and eight others are planned or already under construction, UDOT officials said in a news release Thursday.

Six people have died in 18 wrong-way driving crashes in Utah this year, including the driver killed Wednesday night on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon.

The detection system is designed to improve safety by preventing drivers from entering freeways and highways going the wrong way while also speeding up the process for alerting UDOT and the Utah Highway Patrol when a wrong-way driver is detected.

“It’s important that we continue to innovate and find ways to improve safety on our roads,” said Robert Miles, UDOT’s traffic and safety director. “One quick decision can lead to fatal mistakes. We hope this system can help people quickly realize they made a wrong turn and flip around before it’s too late.”

UDOT officials called it one of the most advanced wrong-way driver detection systems in the U.S. It includes a radar, high-definition infrared cameras and a series of “wrong way” warning signs with solar-powered, high-intensity LED lights.

A test of the system last fall on the northbound offramp from Legacy Parkway at the interchange with I-15, Park Lane and U.S. 89 in Farmington detected and alerted 23 wrong-way drivers, all of whom turned around, UDOT officials said.

The Utah Transportation Commission approved a funding request for $2.5 million in February to install the detection system at 22 additional locations.

Eight wrong-way crashes were reported in Utah in 2022, resulting in 10 fatalities.

The wrong-way driving detection systems have been installed at:

U.S. 89 southbound offramp at Park Lane, Farmington

Legacy Parkway northbound offramp at Park Lane, Farmington

Interstate 15 southbound at 2600 South, Woods Cross

I-15 northbound at 2100 South, Salt Lake City

I-15 southbound at 2100 South, Salt Lake City

I-15 northbound at West Temple, Salt Lake City

I-15 southbound at West Temple, Salt Lake City

I-15 northbound at 1300 South, Salt Lake City

I-15 southbound at 1300 South, Salt Lake City

I-80 eastbound at 1300 East, Salt Lake City

I-15 southbound at 2100 North, Lehi

I-15 northbound at University Avenue, Provo

I-15 southbound at University Avenue, Provo

I-15 northbound at 200 North, Cedar City

I-15 southbound at 200 North, Cedar City

Systems are planned or under construction at: