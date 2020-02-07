UDOT: Little Cottonwood Canyon won’t reopen Friday; video released

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will not have Little Cottonwood Canyon opened to traffic on Friday.

“Due to significant amounts of avalanche debris, and continued @UDOTavy control work, #LCCroad #SR210 will not be opening today,” says a 3:43 p.m. tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons.

“Estimated opening time unknown. This clean up video is from the Willows slide area.”