UHP body-cam video: Collision damages 2 cars, disables trooper’s vehicle

LAYTON, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has shared video after a two-car collision Friday morning, in which one of the vehicles also hit a trooper’s vehicle.

“Just before 6 this morning, one of our Trooper’s vehicles was struck on SB I-15 prior to Gentile St. in Layton,” an initial tweet says.

“Our trooper was out of the vehicle at the time and is uninjured. His vehicle was struck after a secondary crash occurred on the main-flow portion of the freeway.”

A second tweet shared video.

“Body cam video from this morning’s crash between two vehicles,” the UHP tweet says.

“After their initial collision, momentum carried the vehicles into one of our Trooper’s vehicles… disabling it. The troopers were trying to set up traffic control for a disabled vehicle in the HOV lane.”

To see the video, click on the video portion of the post below: