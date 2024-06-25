UHP investigating body found near I-15 onramp in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say the body of a middle-aged man was found Monday afternoon near the onramp to Interstate 15 at 1300 South.

A person had been in the area looking for their friend when they came across the body about 2:43 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“There is no sign of trauma or foul play, but we are doing a thorough investigation,” Roden said.

The body of the man found was not the friend for whom the person had been looking, he said.

“This individual looked like they had been there for multiple days,” Roden said.

UHP is working with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the time and cause of death.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.