UHP: Man, 18, jailed after 100+ mph chase through Salt Lake City, Davis County, ramming officer’s vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Davis County Friday after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported he was traveling at more than 100 mph without lights, purposely crashed into a patrol vehicle, and caused injuries to a passenger in his car.

A trooper was alerted at about 11:03 p.m. that “a black Dodge Charger had fled from a Salt Lake County Trooper over 130 mph with no lights on,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Chrystapher James Kessler.

“Dispatch advised that they were receiving multiple calls from uninvolved motorists that the suspect vehicle was passing them over 100 mph in Centerville and was being reckless. The Charger passed me in Farmington over 100 mph and I continued to follow it.”

The trooper initiated a traffic stop at the 200 North off ramp in Kaysville, the statement says, adding that Kessler “slowed initially but then turned his lights off and drove through the red traffic signal. I did not pursue since other officers were north of me.”

“Trooper Heywood located the vehicle still going northbound I-15 over 115 mph and then followed it off of Antelope Drive,” the affidavit says. “Trooper Heywood saw Kessler go through two more red lights on Antelope Drive.”

Kessler turned north on 1000 West in Syracuse, “and I was able to deploy spikes to attempt to stop the car,” the statement says. “At this time a DPS helicopter joined the pursuit. There were multiple officers at the intersection to box the car in with their emergency lights.

“Officers successfully boxed the car in, but Kessler put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated backwards crashing into a UHP patrol car and was able to escape again. Kessler fled over 100 mph eastbound on SR -93 in Clearfield and attempted to turn onto Center Street. Kessler crashed due to his speed and his flat tires because of the spikes.

“Kessler fled the scene of the crash on foot; Kessler’s passenger sustained bodily injury in the crash. The DPS helicopter continued to follow Kessler until he was taken into custody.”

Multiple THC pens were found in the vehicle.

Post Miranda, “Kessler confirmed that he was the driver of the car and that he had fled since his license was not valid,” arrest documents say.

“I asked Kessler about the incident where the patrol cars had boxed him in after the Charger was spiked and he explained ‘F*** it man, I’m already so deep might as well go through ya’ll.'”

Kessler was booked into the Davis County jail for investigation of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop at command of police, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply duties at vehicle accident/property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Operating vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Operating without lights after sunset, an infraction

Three counts of failure to obey traffic devices, an infraction

No valid license, never obtained, an infraction

Kessler was ordered held without bail.