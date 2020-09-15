UHP: Trooper injured after semi ignores ramp closure

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was injured Tuesday morning when a semi driver ignored a road closure set up after a fuel spill.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say the trooper noticed slick spots on the Interstate 215 southbound on ramp at California Avenue, at approximately 7 a.m.

The trooper parked his truck in the lane to prevent traffic from driving onto the slippery ramp.

The trooper exited his vehicle and was walking in the area when a semi driver decided to drive through the blocked space. The trooper signaled for the truck to stop, then stepped onto its running board to talk to the driver about the road closure.

According to information from the UHP, the trucker then decided to proceed anyway, and took off with the trooper still on the running board.

The trooper jumped off before the truck reached highway speeds, and suffered injuries that caused pain to his back and neck. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out, UHP officials say.

The trucker was stopped in the area of Interstate 15 and 3300 South. The driver was taken into custody.

The name of the driver and trooper and not yet been released, nor have the charges the the semi driver may face.