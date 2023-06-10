‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Theodore Kaczynski, better known as “The Unabomber,” has died in prison. He was 81.

Kaczynski was the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated from society, lived in a primitive shack in the Montana wilderness, and became a domestic terrorist. He was found guilty of killing three people and injuring 23 others with homemade bombs he mailed out over a 17-year period.

His identity was discovered in 1995 after he sent out a manifesto, which was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post, and his brother reportedly recognized Kaczynski’s highly distinct writing style and contacted authorities with suspicions.

In May 1998, Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years. He admitted committing 16 bombings between 1978 and 1995, according to Wikipedia.

Kaczynski died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, according to a spokeswoman for the federal Bureau of Prisons, multiple news sources said. Kaczynski reportedly was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at about 8 a.m.