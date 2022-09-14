Unified police ask public’s help finding teen missing from Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are trying to locate a Millcreek teen who has been missing since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy sought is 14-year-old Kohel Robison.

He is missing from the area of 900 East and 4000 South.

Kohel is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, and white shoes.

“If you see or have seen Kohel please call UPD at 801-840-4000 re case 22-90122,” the UPD statement says.