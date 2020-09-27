Unified Police Dept. searching for mother, son missing after court-supervised visit

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are searching for a mother and son missing after a court-supervised visit in Millcreek Saturday.

Terran Butler, 6, was visiting his biological mother Emily Jolley, said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department Sunday. When the father attempted to pick up Terran from the visit, it was found Jolley had taken the child from her Millcreek residence without consent, police say.

Jolley drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius, with Utah license plate E847GT. It’s not known where the two were headed, the post said. Jolley has ties to Washington State, according to UPD.

Terran is described as having brown hair, and was wearing a blue shirt, black gym shorts and black and blue hiking boots when he went missing.

Jolley is described as 43 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s not clear what she was wearing when the two went missing.

Police say at this time this incident does not meet Amber Alert criteria, because Terran does not necessarily “face imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the two is asked to call UPD on 801-743-7000.