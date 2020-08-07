Unified Police identifies man shot, killed by officer in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Aug. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Tuesday morning in an officer-involved critical incident in Kearns after officials say he pulled a gun.

“We have identified the individual involved in the OICI on Tuesday in Kearns as 30-year-old Andrew S. Gwynn,” a UPD tweet says. “Salt Lake County OICI team 3 is continuing their investigation. We have no further updates or information to provide at this time.

The incident started at about 5 a.m., near 5400 South and 5400 West. According to police, a man walking on the street was stopped by police, and fled when the officer turned to check out information from the patrol car.

When the officer caught up to the man, he reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer, who fired on the man.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the man — now identified as Gwynn — died at the scene. The officer was not hurt.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera spoke from the scene.

“We seem to find more and more people who are armed,” she said. “We don’t know what their intention is, but we do what we can to keep our residents safe.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.