Unified Police look for man wanted on felony warrants, suspected in Salt Lake City shooting

MIDVALE/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers were involved in a pursuit late Tuesday night after a detective identified a wanted suspect in a vehicle in Midvale.

Mario Eleiso Regules, 32, was in a car parked at Winco, at 7020 S. 400 West, in Midvale when he was spotted, Lt. Barker, with the Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The detective was able to get right up to the suspect’s vehicle and could see him inside,” Barker said. “He deployed spikes, but the suspect took off.”

A pursuit ensued to about 7800 South and 3200 West, where Regules missed a turn, hit a curb, and fled on foot into the darkness.

Police officers set up a containment area and brought in K9 units, but after more than two hours of searching, Regules still was not found.

He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Barker said Regules is wanted on felony warrants and is the suspect in a shooting in Salt Lake City. He will be facing more charges after fleeing from officers Tuesday night.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, Barker said.

Anyone who sees Mario Regules or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Unified Police dispatch at 801-743-3000.