University of Idaho demolishes house where 4 students were killed

Dec. 28 (UPI) — A Moscow, Idaho, residence where four young people were killed in November 2022 was demolished Thursday despite the objections of some of the victims’ families.

In November 2022, four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a residence where some of them were staying.

In December 2022, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of murder.

Earlier this year, the off-campus house was given to the university.

“The family has stressed tirelessly to the Prosecution and the University of Idaho the importance (evidentiary and emotionally) that the King Road house carries but nobody seems to care enough,” the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said in a statement, according to KREM.

“While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement earlier this month.

According to the university, the FBI visited the home in October to gather evidence and both the prosecution and defense were given access to the structure before its destruction.

Evidence gathered by the FBI will be used as visual evidence at Kohberger’s trial, which is expected to take place next summer.