University of Utah lights up hillside to thank health care providers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Block U on the hill is flashing white Monday night in a show of gratitude for health care providers at the University and around the world.

“Tonight we light the Block U white in honor of University of Utah Health and health care workers across the globe. Your courage, sacrifice and commitment make us proud and give us hope!” says a U of U post on Facebook.

The University also tweeted:

“Our most heartfelt gratitude for those at @UofUHealth and all the other health care providers across the State of Utah, the nation and the globe. THANK YOU!”

The University’s hillside letter on Mount Van Cott was constructed primarily for athletic events on campus and flashes when the Utes win.

On Monday night, it’s celebrating the dedicated health care providers who are engaged in a different kind of contest — and working to win for everyone.