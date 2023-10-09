Up to four 4 dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Residents of a Wisconsin neighborhood were treated to an unusual sight when a herd of up to four dozen cows came wandering through their cul-de-sac.

Brian McGarry of Port Washington captured video as the cows wandered past homes in the Rolling Hills Estate subdivision while astonished neighbors watched.

Neighbor Mick Maier said the spectacle left him in disbelief.

“We were in our backyard, when the cows came stampeding down the hill, and they were moving because there’s a pretty vertical drop there. And it was like the bulls in Pamplona, or something like that,” he told WISN-TV.

Resident Chuck Curran said he lost count at 20 cows wandering through his garden.

“I’m going to buy some additional bags of topsoil and fill in where they, they have, like four-inch-deep footprints, through both our left and right flowerbeds,” he told WDJT-TV.

Danielle Santos, who attempted to help wrangle the bovines, estimated there were up to four dozen cows total.

“We would get the cows going one way, and all of a sudden, they’d be like, ‘Ope, whatever, we want to go the other way.’ A third guy jumped in to help and by the time he helped, we were able to keep them in the front here and herd them all the way down the street,” Santos said.

The cows turned out to have escaped from a farm about a half mile away. Their owner said the cattle managed to escape when someone left a barn door open.

He said all of the cows were returned safely.