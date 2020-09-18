UPD officials ID motorcyclist hit, killed in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified the motorcyclist hit and killed in a traffic accident early Friday morning in Taylorsville.

“The name of the motorcyclist from the accident in Taylorsville early this morning is Terry Chavez, age 56, of Taylorsville,” the UPD statement says.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to 5560 South 3200 West about 1:50 a.m. When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist deceased.

According to Barker, the driver was northbound on 3200 West when his motorcycle drifted to the right and struck a parked car.

The force of the impact pushed the parked car several feet suggesting the motorcycle was traveling a a high rate of speed, Barker said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.