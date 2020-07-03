Update: 4 fatalities confirmed after small plane crash in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people are now confirmed dead in a small plane crash that happened Friday morning in Utah County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff spokesman announced the total number of fatalities in a tweet shortly after noon.

“Four confirmed fatalities in small plane crash near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon,” Cannon’s tweet says.

Earlier, Cannon told Gephardt Daily the crash site was in the Box Elder Peak area, above the Granite Flats Campground.

Cannon said the craft is a small plane, but the make and the model have not yet been confirmed.

