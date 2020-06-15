Update: Big Springs Fire in Tooele County now nearly 3k acres, 20% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info provided updates late Sunday night on the three fires burning in Tooele County.

The Big Springs Fire, which started early Sunday afternoon and was estimated to have scorched 1,000 acres by mid-afternoon, was reported to have grown to 2,912 acres and was 20% contained late Sunday night, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet.

The North Delle Fire, which officials say was sparked by target shooters, was at 500 acres and 80% contained.

The fire at Mile Marker 48 only reached one acre in size and is now extinguished, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is made available.