Update: Big Springs Fire in Tooele County now nearly 3k acres, 20% contained

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Planes from St. George and Elko, Nevada, flew in to conduct air drops on wildfires in Tooele County at about 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Fire Info provided updates late Sunday night on the three fires burning in Tooele County.

The Big Springs Fire, which started early Sunday afternoon and was estimated to have scorched 1,000 acres by mid-afternoon, was reported to have grown to 2,912 acres and was 20% contained late Sunday night, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet.

Other Stories of Interest:  Update: Stillwater Fire now at 40 acres, 70% contained

The North Delle Fire, which officials say was sparked by target shooters, was at 500 acres and 80% contained.

The fire at Mile Marker 48 only reached one acre in size and is now extinguished, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here