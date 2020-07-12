Update: Evacuations ordered for Millcreek Canyon as crews fight Crestwood Fire

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mandatory evacuations are in place for Millcreek Canyon as of about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple fire units and air resources responded to the Crestwood Fire, which broke out early Saturday evening above Olympus Hills.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, watch commander for Unified Police Department, announced in a video that the Unified Fire Authority battalion chief requested the evacuations as a precaution, because if the fire gets into the canyon, anyone there would be trapped.

The UPD Canyon Patrol is conducting the evacuations, and Lassig said no one will be allowed back up the canyon until everything is under control.

A subsequent tweet from Utah Fire Info said:

“Forward progression on the 15-20 acre #CrestwoodFire has been stopped. A helicopter and several SEATS (single engine air tankers) are actively suppressing the head of the fire while ground resources work to secure and contain both flanks of the fire.”

The wildland fire was estimated at two to three acres around 6:20 p.m. An hour later, UFA tweeted that it had expanded to eight to 10 acres.

Multiple crews from UFA, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and South Salt Lake Fire Department.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.