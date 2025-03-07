Update: Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa died days apart from natural causes, medical examiner says

SANTA FE, New Mexico, March 7, 2025 (UPI) — New Mexico Chief Medical Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell released the cause of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arkawa, on Friday.

Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, the examiner determined, placing his date of death on February 18, when his pacemaker last recorded an abnormal rhythm.

Jarrell determined Arakawa could have died as early as February 11 of the mouse borne illness hantavirus. The Mayo Clinic calls hantavirus a pulmonary disease “that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe diseases.”

Their bodies, along with that of one of their dogs, were discovered Feb. 26.

At a press conference, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported that Arakawa was seen running errands on surveillance cameras Feb. 11, and corresponded with her massage therapist.

Hackman also had Alzheimer’s disease but tested negative for hantavirus.

Both deaths have been ruled natural causes after initially seeming suspicious.

Hackman was 95 and Arakawa 65.

The dog, which was discovered dead in a cage next to Arakawa’s body is believed to have died from a lack of food and water.