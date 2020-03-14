Update: Injured man brought out of Provo Canyon by Utah County SAR, DPS helicopter and North Fork Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office SAR teams responded to Provo Canyon on Monday night, after a 24-year-old man was injured in a fall near Upper Falls.

A tweet at about 6 p.m. from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO public information officer, said the teams were climbing to the patient, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was also responding.

At about 7:40 p.m., Cannon tweeted that the patient had a broken wrist and other injuries and had been taken off the mountain.

He thanked Utah DPS for getting the man off the mountain, North Fork Fire for providing the ambulance to take him to Utah Valley Hospital, and UCSO SAR members.

“Without them, it would have been a technical overnight operation,” the tweet said.