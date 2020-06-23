Update: Man shot in West Valley City has died, police canvass area for suspect information

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man who was shot Monday evening has died, and police are now seeking any witnesses or surveillance video of the incident.

Roxanne Vainuku, spokesperson for West Valley City Police Department, said officers and fire department medical personnel were dispatched at about 7:10 p.m. on a report of a gunshot wound.

“We think the suspect and the victim are known to each other. They met at this location, and apparently there was some sort of altercation,” Vainuku told Gephardt Daily. “The victim was shot at least once, and the suspect fled on foot.”

WVCPD later tweeted that “we were dispatched to a call of a man shot near 1400 W 3500 S. The 36 year old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries.”

Police initially said the shooting occurred at a different location in the area.

Officials say they do not have a motive or a description of the suspect to release. Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.