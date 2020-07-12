Update: Millcreek Canyon evacuations have been lifted

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mandatory evacuations are no longer in effect for Millcreek Canyon, it was announced Saturday night not long after the evacuations had been put in place.

The Crestwood Fire, which prompted the evacuation order, had scorched 10-15 acres and was 10% contained, according to a Utah Fire Info tweet at 8:44 p.m.

“The rate of spread is slowing significantly,” the tweet said.

Multiple fire units and air resources responded to the fire, which broke out early Saturday evening above Olympus Hills.

The evacuation of the canyon was ordered as a precaution to prevent anyone from being trapped if the blaze were to spread.

Multiple crews from UFA, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and South Salt Lake Fire Department responded, along with a helicopter and several single-engine air tankers.

