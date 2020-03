SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Salt Lake boy reported missing in the early hours of Saturday is back home.

“The missing 11 year-old child, Kevin Iteriteka, has returned home safe and well,” a statement from South Salt Lake police says.

The child had been missing since Friday afternoon. A missing-child alert went out 1:34 a.m. Saturday.

The update confirming Kevin’s safe return was issued at 10:18 Saturday.